nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives $44.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

LASR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

LASR stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,394. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 53.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

