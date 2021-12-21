Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.89 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 18,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 900,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLTH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

