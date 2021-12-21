Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 3,780,906 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.95% of Mosaic worth $269,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOS stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

