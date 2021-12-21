Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332,582 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Middleby were worth $441,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Middleby by 2,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $187.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $196.49.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.63.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

