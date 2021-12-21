Nordea Investment Management AB Has $295.85 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $295,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,412,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,171,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.67. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

