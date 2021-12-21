Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 308.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FedEx were worth $362,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

NYSE:FDX opened at $245.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.40. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

