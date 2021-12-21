Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $274.25.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $245.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 134.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Nordson by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

