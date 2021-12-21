Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Saturday, February 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NECB opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

