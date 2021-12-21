Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,813 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,935,000 after acquiring an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC traded up $5.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.05. 4,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,989. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.88 and a 200 day moving average of $366.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

