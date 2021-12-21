Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock traded down C$1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$90.13. 1,009,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$59.45 and a 12 month high of C$93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$86.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$80.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total value of C$626,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,465,040.98.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.