Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 98,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Cowen started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

