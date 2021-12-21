Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will report $209.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $210.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year sales of $721.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $721.10 million to $722.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $945.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.70 million to $950.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvei.
Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04.
Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $140.23.
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.
