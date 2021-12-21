Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will report $209.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $210.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year sales of $721.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $721.10 million to $722.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $945.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.70 million to $950.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVEI. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

