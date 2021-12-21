NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Whittier Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 297.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,747 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $87,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 559,731 shares of company stock worth $181,730,212. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $277.19 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $692.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.