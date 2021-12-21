NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 688.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,584,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002,995 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $958,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 421,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $87,393,000 after purchasing an additional 315,747 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 75,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 56,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 118,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 89,929 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $277.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $692.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.20 and its 200-day moving average is $230.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 559,731 shares of company stock worth $181,730,212. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

