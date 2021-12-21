NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,390 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,827,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,365 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,003,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,824,062,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 559,731 shares of company stock worth $181,730,212. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $277.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $692.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

