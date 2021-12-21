NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 559,731 shares of company stock valued at $181,730,212. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA stock opened at $277.19 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.87. The company has a market capitalization of $692.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

