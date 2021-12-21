Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,501.92 ($33.05).

Several research firms have weighed in on OCDO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.31) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,900 ($25.10) to GBX 1,800 ($23.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,120 ($28.01) to GBX 2,065 ($27.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.74) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,685.50 ($22.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,720.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,827.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of £12.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,545.32 ($20.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,888 ($38.16).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

