Offshift Tops 24 Hour Volume of $165,827.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. Offshift has a market cap of $14.82 million and $165,827.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be bought for $3.31 or 0.00006816 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,933.27 or 0.98662863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00047012 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031129 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $538.53 or 0.01108486 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

