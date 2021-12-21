Old North State Trust LLC Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.74.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $7.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.70. 12,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,510. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

