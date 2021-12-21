Old North State Trust LLC Raises Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $82,602,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after buying an additional 236,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,655,000 after buying an additional 192,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $14,799,895. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,458. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.83 and a fifty-two week high of $312.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

