Old North State Trust LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after acquiring an additional 288,952 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.76. 150,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,011,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

