Old North State Trust LLC Sells 5,569 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.3% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.56. 5,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,978. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

