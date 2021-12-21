Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the November 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. OLO has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,726,236.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 941,453 shares of company stock valued at $26,802,200 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in OLO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in OLO by 5.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 15.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

