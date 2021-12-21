OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

OSW opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $814.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.50.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

