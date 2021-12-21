Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Plans None Dividend of $1.00

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

OPY stock opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $539.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. Oppenheimer has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 73,911 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

