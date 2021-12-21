Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $252.65 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. Orchid has a market cap of $252.65 million and $39.58 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006714 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.