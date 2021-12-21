Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.80.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $105.07 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

