Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:OVID remained flat at $$3.28 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,882. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 167.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

