Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys 216 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $11,649,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 111.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

V stock opened at $208.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $401.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

