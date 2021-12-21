Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes $275,000 Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.46 and a one year high of $112.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.68.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

