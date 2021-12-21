Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 28.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $20,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $529.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $517.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

