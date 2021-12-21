Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 17,554 Shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,554 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Zepp Health were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Zepp Health by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zepp Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Zepp Health stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $292.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.99. Zepp Health Co. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $20.25.

Zepp Health Profile

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

