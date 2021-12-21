Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 11,382 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 11.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,916,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 200,546 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after buying an additional 802,817 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Euronav NV has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Euronav’s payout ratio is -4.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

