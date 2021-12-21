Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,483,000 after purchasing an additional 600,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,519 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 36.2% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,762.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

