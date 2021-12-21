Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.07.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOUT. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

