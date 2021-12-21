Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 4,243 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,187,000 after buying an additional 2,751,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 590,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 493,135 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after buying an additional 393,227 shares during the period. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $943.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

