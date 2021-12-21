Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

