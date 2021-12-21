Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

PKIUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876. Parkland has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

