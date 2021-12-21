Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Short Interest Update

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 267.0 days.

PGPHF stock opened at $1,598.95 on Tuesday. Partners Group has a one year low of $1,127.80 and a one year high of $1,833.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,690.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,668.06.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,589.92.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

