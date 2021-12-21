Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (CVE:PAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$4.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 882.79.

About Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops products for the treatment of cancer, and for the enhancement of immune system. Its development portfolio includes PAS-403, a small molecule therapeutic advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma; and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy for cancer treatment.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Pascal Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pascal Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.