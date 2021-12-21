Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,418 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Patterson Companies worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,003 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

PDCO stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

