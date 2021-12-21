PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $182.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

