PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,571,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.29. The company had a trading volume of 107,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,362,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $216.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

