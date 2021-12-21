PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

