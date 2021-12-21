PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Increased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,375,000 after acquiring an additional 139,862 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.63. The company had a trading volume of 39,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,833. The company has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.39 and its 200 day moving average is $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

