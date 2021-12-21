Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,515.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $212.12 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $190.94 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.37 and a 200-day moving average of $224.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

