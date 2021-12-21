Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 220,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $229.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.14. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18. The stock has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

