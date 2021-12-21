Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.