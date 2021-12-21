Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $456.92 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $363.38 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

