Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,755 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

